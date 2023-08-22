City of St. Joseph Cooling Centers

St. Joseph, MO; Amid the excessive heat conditions that are affecting the area this week, the City of St. Joseph has multiple cooling centers available for public use.
These centers include the City of St. Joseph Health Department at 904 South 10 Street, Patee Hall, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.
InterServ on 5400 King Hill Avenue, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday through Friday.
Patee Market Health Center at 904 South 10th Street Suite E, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday through Friday.
Rolling Hills Library at 1904 Belt Highway, which is open from 9 am to 8 pm on Monday through Saturday and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.
Carnegie Library at 316 Massachusetts Street, which is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday through Friday.
Downtown Library at 927 Felix Street which is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. As well as, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm.
East Hills Library at 502 North Woodbine Road, which is open from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday.
Washington Park Library at 1821 North Third Street, which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm. As well as, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm to 8 pm.