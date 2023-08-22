 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values 105 to
120 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
north central, northeast, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION...Overnight lows around 75 to 81
degrees each night will minimize recovery, which could
compound into heat related illnesses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

City of St. Joseph Cooling Centers

St. Joseph, MO; Amid the excessive heat conditions that are affecting the area this week, the City of St. Joseph has multiple cooling centers available for public use. 

These centers include the City of St. Joseph Health Department at 904 South 10 Street, Patee Hall, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm Monday through Friday.

InterServ on 5400 King Hill Avenue, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday through Friday.

Patee Market Health Center at 904 South 10th Street Suite E, which is open from 8 am to 5 pm on Monday through Friday.

Rolling Hills Library at 1904 Belt Highway, which is open from 9 am to 8 pm on Monday through Saturday and from 12 pm to 6 pm on Sunday.

Carnegie Library at 316 Massachusetts Street, which is open from 10 am to 6 pm on Monday through Friday.

Downtown Library at 927 Felix Street which is open Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 9 am to 5 pm. As well as, Tuesday and Thursday from 9 am to 6 pm.

East Hills Library at 502 North Woodbine Road, which is open from 9 am to 6 pm on Thursdays and from 9 am to 5 pm on Friday and Saturday.

Washington Park Library at 1821 North Third Street, which is open on Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 9 am to 5 pm. As well as, Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12 pm to 8 pm. 

