Cosby, Missouri Man to Appear on Wheel Of Fortune

St. Joseph, MO; Jason Heller from Cosby, Missouri will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune's Weekend Getaways week.
Heller will appear on the show Tuesday, September 19th.
Heller is a fourth generation farmer in the Midwest and comes from a long line of 'Wheel Watchers'.
Heller is also a part of the 'Wheel Watchers Club'.
Heller's family tradition of watching Wheel of Fortune began with his grandparents and has continued with his children.
Jason Heller says, "When I saw information about submitting an application to be on the show, I knew I had to take the chance."
Heller continued by saying, "Well, we were watching an episode back in June and they were a saying something about getting contestants."
"So, I went to their website, and I saw where you have to submit a one minute video about yourself and I sent it to them, and I didn't think I'd ever hear back from them. But I did," Heller said
Viewers can watch Heller on Wheel of Fortune on September 19th at 6:30 pm on KQ2.