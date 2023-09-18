 Skip to main content
Cosby, Missouri Man to Appear on Wheel Of Fortune

  • Updated
  • 0
St. Joseph, MO; Jason Heller from Cosby, Missouri will be a contestant on Wheel of Fortune's Weekend Getaways week.

Heller will appear on the show Tuesday, September 19th.

Heller is a fourth generation farmer in the Midwest and comes from a long line of 'Wheel Watchers'.

Heller is also a part of the 'Wheel Watchers Club'.

Heller's family tradition of watching Wheel of Fortune began with his grandparents and has continued with his children.

Jason Heller says, "When I saw information about submitting an application to be on the show, I knew I had to take the chance."

Heller continued by saying, "Well, we were watching an episode back in June and they were a saying something about getting contestants."

"So, I went to their website, and I saw where you have to submit a one minute video about yourself and I sent it to them, and I didn't think I'd ever hear back from them. But I did," Heller said

Viewers can watch Heller on Wheel of Fortune on September 19th at 6:30 pm on KQ2. 

