Council continues SRO agreement with SJSD

St. Joseph, MO; City Council members met at City Hall on September 18th for their regular council meeting.
An ordinance passed authorizing a continued agreement between the St. Joseph School District and the St. Joseph Police Department where SJPD will continue to provide police services to SJSD in the form of School Resource Officers.
The school district will pay fifty percent of the salaries and benefits for a total of six SROs.
SJPD Police Chief Paul Luster said, "The SRO's serve a really specific role beyond just being law enforcement in schools."
Luster continued by saying, "It's that mentorship that they provide for the students go into that school, it's the support they provide for the staff that those schools."
"So, it's just a really valued partnership for us and overall, you know, the highlight of the program is safety. There's enhanced safety at those schools by having the officers there," Luster said.