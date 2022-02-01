Crews across Missouri prepare for winter weather

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Utility and state crews are prepared for the expected winter storm.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed an executive order Tuesday afternoon declaring a state of emergency and activated the National Guard in preparation for the possible winter weather.
"Severe winter weather isn't something we are strangers to here in the State of Missouri, but we must be prepared for the worst," Governor Parson said. "By signing this Order, we enable our emergency management professionals to have every tool and resource available to aid Missourians, protect lives, and respond to this winter storm. We encourage all Missourians to be vigilant and take precautions to avoid hazardous road conditions and keep themselves and their families safe."
The Missouri Department of Transportation advises Missourians to not travel through the end of the week.
“Crews will be focused on working the interstates and major routes through the storm, so smaller roads may not be touched for up to a couple of days,” MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna said. “With bitter cold temperatures forecast on the back end of the storm, it will make clearing the roads a slow process through the end of the week and into this weekend.”
According to MoDOT, the winter storm has the potential to create extremely hazardous driving conditions for most of the state. Officials are urging individuals to stay home and give plow crews and emergency responders room to work.
MoDOT says if you must travel, get to your destination ahead of the storm and be prepared to stay there.
Check current Missouri road conditions on the Traveler Information Map at www.modot.org. You can also find road conditions and warnings by following MoDOT on Facebook.
Evergy crews are ready as well to respond to problems that could arise from the winter storm.
“Given the forecast, we have deployed additional resources at Evergy power plants to be prepared for a potential increase in energy demand,” Chuck Caisley, Evergy senior vice president and chief customer officer said. “Our line crews are prepared and, if outages occur, will begin restoring power as soon as conditions are safe.”
Customers who experience an outage can report it at evergy.com/outage/report-an-outage or call 1-800-LIGHT-KS if you are in the Evergy Kansas Central service area or 1-888-LIGHT-KC in the Evergy Metro or Evergy Missouri West areas. Customers may follow Evergy on Twitter and Facebook for updates and related storm information. Outage information is available online at www.Evergy.com/outages.
Evergy encourages customers to be prepared for the winter storm and the potential for power outages by taking the following steps:
Assemble a storm kit in an airtight, easy-to-carry container or bag, stocked with:
Water
Non-perishable food
Fresh batteries
Battery-powered radio
Flashlight
First aid kit
Masks and hand sanitizer
Cell phone charger or power bank
Missourians can learn more winter weather safety tips at www.mo.gov/winter-weather-safety.
Stay with KQ2 for up-to-date weather conditions and closings or delays.