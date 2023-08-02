 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 110 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...From 11 AM this morning to 8 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Dekalb County Crash

Dekalb County, MO; Yesterday, August 1st at about 5 pm a two-car crash occurred in Dekalb County on the eastbound US 36 highway. 

The crash occurred between two chevy impalas, the first vehicle was a 2009 chevy impala driven by 19-year-old Brianna Filley of Cameron and had 2 passengers.

Vehicle one was going north on US 36 while vehicle two (a 2012 chevy impala) driven by 30-year-old Harry Jenkins of Kansas City, was going east on US 36 with 3 passengers and vehicle two struck vehicle one on the driver's side door.

Both vehicles came to a rest on their wheels and all seven people sustained injuries. 

All parties were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, except the driver of vehicle two who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic life care in St. Joseph. 

