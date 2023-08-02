Dekalb County Crash

Dekalb County, MO; Yesterday, August 1st at about 5 pm a two-car crash occurred in Dekalb County on the eastbound US 36 highway.
The crash occurred between two chevy impalas, the first vehicle was a 2009 chevy impala driven by 19-year-old Brianna Filley of Cameron and had 2 passengers.
Vehicle one was going north on US 36 while vehicle two (a 2012 chevy impala) driven by 30-year-old Harry Jenkins of Kansas City, was going east on US 36 with 3 passengers and vehicle two struck vehicle one on the driver's side door.
Both vehicles came to a rest on their wheels and all seven people sustained injuries.
All parties were taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center, except the driver of vehicle two who sustained serious injuries and was taken to Mosaic life care in St. Joseph.