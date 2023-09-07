Excelsior Springs Student Brings Unloaded Gun to Middle School

Excelsior Springs, MO; The Excelsior Springs School District sent a notification to parents that a gun was found on the district's middle school campus Thursday morning.
According to a social media post by the district, a student at Excelsior Springs Middle School told a teacher that another student may have had a weapon or gun in their backpack at 7:12 a.m., before the school day started.
A district official wrote that the student and their backpack were secured by the administration and the school resource officer just one minute later.
An unloaded gun was found in the student's backpack.
No ammunition was found.
District officials said this "further contributed to de-escalating the situation. The incident was contained before our students were scheduled to enter the building at the normal time of 7:15 a.m."
The district went on to say, "We want to assure you that the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority and the swift actions of our dedicated staff and security personnel were instrumental in handling this situation. We would like to emphasize that this rapid response ensured the safety of all our students. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to the student who reported their concerns to the teacher. Your courage and responsibility in sharing this information played a pivotal role in our ability to address the situation swiftly and effectively."