Fatal Crash in Buchanan County

Buchanan County, MO; According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a two car collision ended in a fatality in Buchanan County early in the morning on August 7th. 

At around 7:30 this morning, 21-year-old Caitlin Mccomas of Easton, Missouri pulled into the path of 70-year-old Mark Smith of Trimble, Mccomas's vehicle struck the passenger side of Smith's vehicle which then began to skid, overturning, and ejecting Smith. 

Smith's vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side in the northbound lane facing east. 

Mccomas's vehicle rested on its wheels in the middle of US 169. 

Smith was pronounced deceased at 8:01 am at the scene. 

