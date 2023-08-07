Fatal Crash in Buchanan County

Buchanan County, MO; According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, a two car collision ended in a fatality in Buchanan County early in the morning on August 7th.
At around 7:30 this morning, 21-year-old Caitlin Mccomas of Easton, Missouri pulled into the path of 70-year-old Mark Smith of Trimble, Mccomas's vehicle struck the passenger side of Smith's vehicle which then began to skid, overturning, and ejecting Smith.
Smith's vehicle came to a rest on the driver's side in the northbound lane facing east.
Mccomas's vehicle rested on its wheels in the middle of US 169.
Smith was pronounced deceased at 8:01 am at the scene.