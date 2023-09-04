Fatal Motorcycle Crash in Nodaway County

Nodaway County, MO; According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Seger Mace, 18, from Coin, Iowa was travelling toward the intersection of Route C and Railroad Street in Elmo, Missouri, around 6:20 pm on September 3rd, when he failed to yield to a vehicle that was entering the intersection.
The second vehicle, driven by Darrin Harvey, 54, from Elmo, was partially run off of the road and began to skid.
Mace's motorcycle began to skid and overturned, striking Harvey's vehicle.
Mace's motorcycle came to rest on its right side and Mace was ejected and lay in the roadway.
Harvey's vehicle came to a stop in the roadway.
Mace was pronounced deceased at Clarinda Regional Medical Center at 7:41 p.m.
Mace was not wearing a helmet.