Fireworks for 4th of July

St. Joseph, MO; The City of St. Joseph's Fireworks display will begin 15 minutes after dark tonight.

The best viewing locations are The North Shoppes, YMCA, Green Acres, Regal Hollywood Theatres, and Kohls.

A secondary display will be put on at Phil Welch Stadium tonight after the St. Joseph Mustangs' game.

The event is sponsored by Mosiac Life Care and there will be hot dogs, ice cream sundaes, root beer floats, and beer.

Festivities begin at 5:30 pm when the gates open.

Additionally, at 5:30 registration begins for Miss and Mister Mustangs which is open to those 5 and under.

The competition for Miss and Mister Mustangs begins at 6:45 on the field.