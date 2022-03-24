For the love of the game

(EVANSVILLE, In.) As the Bearcats prepare for today's Final Four showdown with Black Hills state, one Northwest player earned another national honor.
But for him, it’s never been about the individual accolades, it's all about his team.
"Always been a cold cucumber,” Pat Hudgins, Trevor Hudgins' mom, said.
“But when he is engaged, he is engaged,” Sterling Hudgins, Trevor Hudgins' dad, said.
On his 23rd birthday on Wednesday, Trevor Hudgins was named the NABC Division II Player of the Year for the second consecutive season.
But if you ask those closest to him, that honor doesn't mean as much in the big picture.
"He is about the team event and the team's success,” Mr. Hudgins said. “I asked him, ‘hey Trev, what do you want for your birthday,’ he says ‘I want to be in Evansville on my birthday.’”
Hudgins birthday wish came true. The Bearcats in the Final Four here in Evansville on Thursday, and according to his parents, Trevor's approach to life and basketball have always lined up.
"Always focused, always determined, always learning from the others, never letting disappointment keep them from moving forward and getting better," Mr. Hudgins said.
Trevor's love for basketball goes way back for the better part of the last 21 years.
"When he was old enough to walk he was always juggling a ball, pretty much,” Mrs. Hudgins said.
But it's not just basketball, Trevor's played football, soccer, bowling, golf and even pool.
Just a naturally gifted athlete, Trevor excelled in a lot of sports, but his parents say he just loved basketball, just ruthlessly working at the sport.
"To a point that I'd never said put the ball down, you know,” Mrs. Hudgins said.
It's well documented that Trevor didn't have too many options coming out of Manhattan, Kansas.
He played AAU ball in Kansas City and Northwest saw something special in him.
"It starts with his character. You know the type of kid he is. Very unselfish kid, very hard working kid, you know, from a basketball standpoint, obviously his shooting. The level that he shouted at in his career is ridiculous,” Austin Meyer said.
Hudgins quickly turned into a one of a kind talent for the Bearcats winning countless individual awards, as well as MIAA titles and national titles.
So when the opportunities to go Division 1 might have gotten floated to him, his parents say Trevor felt a special connection to the Bearcats.
"When no one was seeking him out, Ben McCollum did and stuck with him. And he worked with him and helped him succeed. From high school to Northwest, he's not going to forget that. And he stayed because how Ben was loyal to him. He wanted to be loyal in the same way,” Mr. Hudgins said.
As talented of a player Trevor is, you think the ego would be as big or bigger, but it's not.
He's quiet on the court and off the court, letting his game do the talking, while also making sure to lift his teammates up with him.
"He saw them going places and he was trying to help the next team was of athletes that were on the basketball team rise to their occasion,” Mrs. Hudgins said.
"I'm a pastor, and we're Christians and he sees us serving people. And he sees us serving people, you know, beyond us, helping lives would be better and so it just translates well to him because he sees us being that way all the time,” Mr. Hudgins said.
The two time National Player of the Year is preparing for his third straight Final Four appearance and the stakes are high. But his parents know their son will do what he does best and regardless of the outcome, it's been an incredible ride in a Bearcat uniform.
"And to see all this you know come to pass for him is the most gratifying thing that I've ever been a part of,” Mr. Hudgins said.
"Proud of who he is as a human being, proud of his character. Proud of what he stands for. As an individual and as a team,” Mrs. Hudgins said.
Hudgins looks to lead the Bearcats to another championship appearance today at 3 p.m. in the Final Four.