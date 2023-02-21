Former Bearcats embrace opportunity in NBA, G-League

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) Two former Bearcats were back in Northwest Missouri watching their old team at work.
"They're still hungry, you can see it just right now today, they're still hungry, they play for each other. It's just beautiful basketball to watch," said former Bearcats Guard, Trevor Hudgins.
“They still got that kind of that dog in them and that fight, I'd say they probably have a little bit better athletes then back in my day, and you see it, you see that defensively and just the way they're able to get after the ball and hold teams to low scores,” said former Bearcats Forward, Ryan Hawkins.
Trevor Hudgins and Ryan Hawkins both played for Northwest Missouri State where they won National Championships, and now both players are playing at the Pro Level.
Hawkins, currently playing for the Toronto Raptors G-League team, the Raptors 905.
“Toronto and Maryville are actually a lot of like, it's cold and it snows in both places. But other than that, I'm there to play basketball, and we're on the road for half the season the way it is, but it's been a good adjustment," said Hawkins.
Hawkins has played in 16 games, starting 2 of them, and currently averages over 6 points a game on 18 minutes of play while also shooting 50%.
Trevor Hudgins is currently on a Two-Way Contract with the Houston Rockets.
Hudgins plays for their G-League Team, the Rio Grande Valley Vipers, where he leads the league in 3-pointers made.
But the 2x Division II Player of the Year is also seeing some playing time in the NBA with the Houston Rockets.
“Weather's great, weather is great. I'm not used to this, I'm not used to the cold. I came out the car today and it was cold and I was kind of upset but you know, Houston, you know, good weather," said Hudgins.
Hudgins has seen the floor in 4 games at the NBA level, averaging 7 minutes and has made a 3 in 3 out of the 4 games.
Both Hawkins and Hudgins have learned quickly the biggest difference between College Basketball and the Pro's.
“Pace of play is the biggest thing. It's night and day difference, especially coming from an offense where you value the basketball, you value possessions, you get to the next level, and it's up and down and get as many possessions as you can," said Hawkins.
“Pace of play is just crazy different, I think a lot faster. And I'm with the rockets. They are one of the fastest teams in the NBA. And it's just crazy to see athletes run across the floor and jump as high as they can like Jalen green and KJ Martin (Kenyon Martin Jr.)," said Hudgins.
They both say it's amazing to have these opportunities to play and that they aren't taking it for granted.
"Trying to stay you know where your feet are, enjoy the moment and realize how special the opportunity you have this but the big thing my family is trying to get me to do is make sure I'm having fun with it," said Hawkins.
"Honestly. This is a once in a lifetime experience just being able to play at the best level there is. it's just amazing, just be present,” said Hudgins.