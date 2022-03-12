Griffons march on to sweet 16

(HAYS, Ks.) Revenge is oh, so sweet.
The Griffons defeat the Nebraska Kearney Lopers for the first time this season in a third matchup to advance to the NCAA Division II Sweet 16.
After a slow start in the first quarter, the Griffons ride to a 72-59 victory in the Central Regional semifinal round.
Josie Weishaar and Jaelyn Haggard made back-to-back 3s to spark a 15-2 run at the end of the first quarter, later leading 35-30 at the half.
“Josie was a huge momentum changer. Not just because she made shots but because she brought a level of fight and toughness to her. And then everyone got on board with that," said Head Coach Candi Whitaker who played Weishaar off the bench for 16 minutes and scored 15 points.
"I just try and go out there and help my team out in any way I can," said the Jefferson County North High School graduate. "Whether it's giving them like the fight of mentality and trying to out tough them like Coach mentioned that a lot of it was like the effort and the toughness in the beginning. And I think we just flipped that around."
For Western, four Griffons scored in double figures and the bench tallied 37 points compared to Kearney's 13. Brionna Budgetts led the way with 17, Josie Weishaar had 15, Alyssa Bonilla tabbed on 14 and Corbyn Cunningham finished with 12. MWSU shot 47.4% shooting 27-57 from the field, 13-18 from the line and 5 3s.
It was a tough battle the entire game as Kearney had beaten Missouri Western twice during the regular season. The Lopers tied it at 42 in the third quarter but never achieved victory.
“They played a very physical game compared to usually so I think we were just adjusting to that," said senior forward Corbyn Cunningham.
The Griffons have not won a regional semifinal game since 1997. Saturday's win also marks the first win over the Lopers in Candi Whitaker era and 23 wins on the season.
Missouri Western will be the 7-seed in the championship game facing MIAA regular season and postseason champions Fort Hays State who is the 1-seed.
The game will tip at 7 p.m. at Gross Memorial Coliseum on the campus of Fort Hays State.