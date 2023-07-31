Hawaiian Bros Grand Opening

St. Joseph, MO; Hawaiian Bros celebrates their grand opening in St. Joseph today, July 31st at 11 am.
The first 100 guests in line will receive a gift card ranging from $25 to $500, and one guest will receive free Hawaiian Bros for a year.
Police will be directing traffic and helping keep congestion down.
Hawaiian Bros is best known for their fresh, simple meals which feature chicken or pork glazed in sauce, white rice or vegetables, macaroni salad, and dole whip.
“It’s exciting to be able to bring Hawaiian Bros to the place I grew up,” said Scott Ford, CEO and Co-Founder of Hawaiian Bros. “St. Joseph has and always will be special to me, and we’re thrilled to offer our commitment to serving local guests fresh, island-inspired food with our signature ‘Ohana spirit.”