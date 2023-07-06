Helicopter Crash in DeKalb County Missouri July 5, 2023

DeKalb County, MO; According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, at around 2:43 pm yesterday, DeKalb County Sheriff's Office responded to a helicopter crash in DeKalb County.
The pilot was spraying crops when the helicopter crashed. The pilot was 43 years old and from Sandis, Texas.
The pilot was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate injuries and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be continuing the investigation into why the helicopter crashed.
KQ2 will continue updating this story as it develops.