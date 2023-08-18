Help Hawaii: Support the Pacific Island Regional Red Cross Efforts

St. Joseph, MO; According to CNN, three fires began in Maui on Monday August 7 and continued to rage until Tuesday, August 8.

As the death toll rises in Maui, the Red Cross is collecting donations to help the survivors of the wildfires that have devastated Lahaina.

Companies like Hormel Foods, Beanie Babies, Pizza Shop, and United Airlines are gathering supplies and donations to help the survivors as well.

Even Matthew McConaughey, is helping out by sponsoring a flight of supplies to reach the Lahaina community.

The White House Press Secretary, Karine Jean-Pierre stated on the 17th of August, "We certainly want to make sure that we get to the bottom of what happened here and understand what happened. I understand that we've seen the reports. Obviously, I understand the State Attorney General has opened up an investigation and we want to make sure that we get to the bottom of exactly what happened, leading, leading to these devastating wildfires. Obviously, that's important and we got to make sure that doesn't happen again."

There have been various discrepancies that have come to light in the wake of the fires, one of which is the failure of the emergency sirens to deploy as the fires raged.

The head of Maui's Emergency Management Agency Herman Andaya stepped down on August 18th after staunchly defending the decision to not deploy sirens during the fires.

The official cause of the fires are still being investigated but there are theories that it may be due to downed powerlines or an exploded transformer.

A representative from Red Cross, Evan Peterson, spoke to CNN from Hawaii saying "You can go to Red Cross dot org and make a financial donation there. You can call that number 1 to 800 Red Cross or that's 1 to 807 332767 and make a donation there for disaster relief or if you want an even easier way, text the word Hawaii to 90999 and it will automatically make a $10 donation to support the people impacted by these wildfires."

Click here to donate.