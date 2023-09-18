Historic Masonry Workshop

St. Joseph, MO; According to a media release from the Shakespeare Chateau Guild, many older historical homes have unsafe stairs and porches made of wood, a master mason will be holding a hands-on learning experience for ten participants to learn how to replace those unsafe areas with concrete.
For $400 each, ten participants will learn how to lay a block foundation, steps, and pour a porch floor slab.
The workshop takes place at 819 Hall street and is scheduled for Monday October 2nd through to Friday Thursday October 5th.
All tools will be provided, as will lunch each day and a certificate upon completion of the project.
Participants will learn how to plan a project, prepare the site, measure for materials, select the right tools, choose the best products, build forms, lay blocks, mix and pour concrete, finish the surface, and other details you need to know to finish a project successfully.
To register for the workshop email stay@shakespearechateau.com or call Isobel McGowan at 816-232-2667.