HOLT COUNTY BOIL ADVISORY

Holt County, MO; According to officials at the Public Water Supply in Holt County there is a boil advisory in place until further notice.
Officials at the Public Water Supply said that they had taken down the water tower to have it repainted and they are now in the process of putting it back in service. Until it is back in service there is a boil advisory.
Officials also said that the boil advisory doesn't affect the whole county, but they put the boil advisory into effect for the whole county because it does affect a large majority of the county.