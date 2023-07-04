Independence Day

St. Joseph, MO; This year, it has been 247 years since 1776 when the Declaration of Independence was approved by the Continental Congress. As a nation, we declared July 4th to be a federal holiday in 1941.
Original celebrations included bell ringing, speech making, and mock funerals for King George III.
Concerts, bonfires, parades, and canon shots followed the first readings of the Declaration of Independence in 1777.
We've kept some of the traditions of our ancestors by hosting parties (parades) and shooting fireworks (canons).
From all of us here at KQ2, have a happy and safe Fourth of July!