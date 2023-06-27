Invasive Northern Snakehead Infesting Missouri Waters

St. Joseph, MO; According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the Northern Snakehead was first discovered in Arkansas waters in 2008.
According to MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Dave Knuth, "Unfortunately, it was only a matter of time before we saw this species continue to spread in Missouri,”
Snakeheads are an invasive species native to Asia. They are aggressive, predatory, and compete for resources with native species.
“This fish has a wide temperature tolerance, can spawn multiple times in one year, and can survive in low-oxygenated waters by breathing air,” said Knuth. “The impacts of this species on native fish populations are still to be determined and it’s something we will have to follow over time.”
If you find a Northern Snakehead, MDC recommends the following:
1. Make sure it is a snakehead and not a bowfin.
2. Do not release it or throw it on the bank as it could get back into the water. the snakehead is an airbreather and can survive for a long time outside of water.
3. Kill the fish by cutting off its head or gutting it.
4. Take a picture of the fish so that the fish can be correctly identified.
5. Report any sighting to MDC's Southeast Regional Office at 573-290-5858.
For more information go to https://mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/snakeheads.