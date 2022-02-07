Josendale, Lewis among 4 running for mayor

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday's election features a primary in the race for mayor of St. Joseph. In another story we featured Whitney Lanning and Gary Wilkinson. Here we meet John Josendale and Gary Lewis.
JOHN JOSENDALE
John Josendale is bullish on St. Joseph.
"I chose St. Joe, raised my kids here and I love the people, I love the attitude," he said.
The retired Wire Rope executive says he entered the race for mayor because he didn't like a lot of what he was seeing at city hall. He says leadership isn't doing a good enough job of being responsible to their constituents.
"On a lot of the things that are going on in the city, communication and transparency is huge," Josendale said. "Everybody is skeptical of what is going on. If you present it in a way that everyone can understand and you listen to both sides, it doesn't mean everyone will agree, but it will guarantee that you've been heard."
If elected as mayor, Josendale said he would focus a lot of attention on the city's public safety issues.
"I've heard people say crime is down," he said. "It might be down but I think a lot of people aren't reporting because they don't think anything will be done. For the people of St. Joe to feel safe is vital to having a good way of life."
Josendale differs from some of the other candidates on the future of the double decker bridge. However, he agrees that I-229 needs to keep its interstate designation
"To fix 229, to fix the bridge may not be the perfect answer. There is an NPO plan that would take it to a four lane lower level that would still give it the ability to be an interstate highway," he said.
Summing up his campaign and his desire to become St. Joseph's next mayor, Josendale says he wants to return the city to its past glory.
"I feel like I can make that difference," he said. "I feel like it's going to be the St. Joe that I remember. That's where I want to go."
GARY LEWIS
Candidate Gary Lewis is a lifetime St. Joseph resident who says he's proud of the city he grew up in and is running for mayor to improve its future.
"I want that town to be a thriving, attractive metropolis for my kids and grandkids and many other generations."
However, Lewis is concerned of trends in recent decades.
"We've lost ten percent of our population in the last census. We can't lose our people like this and retain our tax bases and our funding.
Lewis says he's watched closely of the current city council and is hopeful for some turnover in the next election. He adds that he is not beholden to anyone or any special interest.
"Sometimes it seems like there's agendas in play for current people that are on the city council," Lewis said. "I'm not supportive of personal agendas. I don't have an agenda. I'm not backed by anybody or endorsed by anybody. I'm not backed by big money. I answer to the people."
On crime, Lewis does not hit the panic button as some other people might.
"According to the community survey 87 percent of the people in St. Joseph feel safe and secure. I do not feel like there are roaming bands of lunatics and criminals roaming the streets," Lewis said. "I don't think people feel scared walking down the street."
Lewis says one key to a better St. Joseph is the city working more closely with the St. Joseph School District. He says they must be a key player in making St. Joseph the kind of place that people want to move to and raise their family in.
"I know doctors, I know lawyers, I know management people that have looked at St. Joe to come live and decided it wasn't a good place for their kids to go to school," Lewis said. "So they go to Platte City, they live in Kansas City. A majority of our physicians out at Mosaic drive back and forth from Kansas City."