Kansas City area doctors ask for help

(KANSAS CITY, Ks.) Kansas City area doctors got together Wednesday to update the public on this latest covid surge inside hospitals.
They are asking for the public's help to get through it.
Some Kansas City area hospital heads say covid numbers are looking up while others say they are not so lucky.
"A smaller percentage of a larger number is still a pretty large number so that belief that it's just a cold, I think is clearly not the case,” Dr. Robert Freelove, CMO, Salina Regional Health Center said.
All say they are not out of the woods yet.
"Our mortality rate is about 11.2 percent so really not improved from previous peaks so you know it's still a significant illness," Dr. Kim Megow, CMO, HCA Midwest Health said.
During a virtual news conference hosted by KU health system Wednesday, one doctor reminded viewers that while some places are seeing numbers level off, the state of Kansas is still seeing the largest per capita increase in cases in the United States.
"Whether you measure it by positive tests, test positivity rates, or hospitalizations, it doesn't really matter, we've got to be 50 percent from where we are. We are at least two to three weeks out from that which means another 2-3 weeks out from the time when we see any change in the capacity,” Dr. Richard Watson, Co-founder Motient said.
These doctors say despite what you may have heard, the Omicron variant is testing the entire health care system.
"I think there's a perception in the community, and some of that is accurate, that the Omicron variant is not as severe overall and there's some truth to that but for the patients that are hospitalized it is continuing to be a severe illness and requiring lots of resources to care for them,” Dr. Megow said.
Including all levels of hospital staff.
"Elective surgeries that require a bed overnight, we've had to limit that for quite some time now. We've been on that for several weeks and then just this week, especially our OR has really been hit hard, with staffing shortages we've actually had to postpone some outpatient elective surgeries as well so we are struggling to meet our community and region's needs," Dr. Freelove said.
To help get through the projected peak, the hospital leaders ask that you please get your vaccine shots.
"80 percent of our patients are unvaccinated so I continue to push that you know there is a prevention front,” Dr. Health Harris, Med. Director, Hays Med said.
"For those that are fully vaccinated and boostered, that they are 100 times less likely to die from COVID compared to somebody who is unvaccinated and that's an extraordinarily powerful statistic so for those out there still sitting on the fence about getting vaccinated or if you're fully vaccinated and not boostered, you really ought to be,” Dr. Mark Steele, Exec. Chief Clinical Officer, University Health -Truman said.
Most of the hospital leaders report that about 80 percent of their covid patients are unvaccinated.