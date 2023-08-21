Livingston County Sheriff's Office Investigated a Potential School Threat

Livingston County, MO; According to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office an investigation was conducted on August 19th involving the Chillicothe Police Department, a school resource officer, the Missouri Information Analysis Center, and the FBI.
The investigation resulted in an interview of a juvenile suspect, seizure of suspected evidence, and the preliminary investigation concluded that there was no active threat.
The juvenile suspect allegedly posted a photo "jokingly" and was reported, no detentions were executed and all further action will be taken by the Chillicothe School District Administration.