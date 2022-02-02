Man charged with endangering a child following Friday incident

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tyler E. Mozee, 30, has been charged with first-degree endangering the welfare of a child in connection to an incident involving a missing child on Friday.
According to court documents, Mozee left a residence on Yale Street with one-year-old Kyden Nielfen, who is not his child, around 3:30 a.m. on January 28.
Court documents also state that Mozee walked half-a-mile with the child, who was not dressed properly despite below freezing temperatures.
Mozee and the child were found in a parked car with no heat, outside of Dusty's Auto on Lake Avenue approximately five and a half hours later.
Before leaving the house with Nielfen, Mozee had been arguing with the child's mother, an ex-girlfriend of Mozee, according to court documents.
The St. Joseph Police Department arrested Mozee around 9:00 a.m. on Friday.
Nielfen was safe and unharmed in the incident.