Man Found Guilty of Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Revoked

Buchanan County, MO; On July 26th a one-day trial took place and a jury found Jeffrey Lynn Nichols, 57, guilty.
The guilty charges are a class C felony of driving while intoxicated and a class E felony of driving while revoked.
A witness testified at the trial that Nichols was sitting in his wrecked car after crashing into several homes. Evidence was provided that showed Nichols was intoxicated over three times the legal limit.
The jury only deliberated for an hour and a half before finding Nichols guilty on both charges.
Sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 29th at 11:15 am.