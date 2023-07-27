 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with afternoon heat index
values between 105 and 112 Degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Man Found Guilty of Driving While Intoxicated and Driving While Revoked

Buchanan County, MO; On July 26th a one-day trial took place and a jury found Jeffrey Lynn Nichols, 57, guilty. 

The guilty charges are a class C felony of driving while intoxicated and a class E felony of driving while revoked. 

A witness testified at the trial that Nichols was sitting in his wrecked car after crashing into several homes. Evidence was provided that showed Nichols was intoxicated over three times the legal limit. 

The jury only deliberated for an hour and a half before finding Nichols guilty on both charges. 

Sentencing is scheduled to take place on September 29th at 11:15 am. 

