Maryville Announces Addition to Cooling Centers

Maryville, MO; The Maryville Department of Public Safety has opened two more cooling centers in response to the excessive heat conditions that the area is experiencing.
The first center is Laura Street Baptist Church which will be open from 9 am to 5 pm from Monday to Friday, enter through the office facing Jenkins Street.
The second center is the United Methodist Church which will be open from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on Mondays and Thursdays, 8:30 am to 6 pm on Tuesdays, and 8:30 am to 7 pm with a dinner served at 5:15 pm on Wednesdays.