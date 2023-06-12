Minimizing Risks for Serious Health Issues Due to Air Quality

St. Joseph, MO; The recent wildfires in Canada have caused a mass influx of haze and air pollution in America, in New York the haze was so dense it covered parts of the Statue of Liberty at one point.
The CDC is recommending a few steps to ensure those who have health issues and are vulnerable can minimize the risk of serious illness. The most vulnerable individuals are people with lung issues, people with heart disease, adults over 65, young children, and pregnant people.
1. check the local air quality forecast: green, yellow, and orange are acceptable whereas red, purple and maroon are dangerous.
2. avoid outdoor activities like exercising.
3. keep windows and doors closed, and make sure air conditioner filter is clean in order to keep your house's air supply clean.
4. limit use of candles, gas stoves, and fireplaces as these can cause indoor pollution.
5. declare your home a no-smoking zone.
6. If you have to be outside for any period of time, wear a tight fitting n95 mask.
Symptoms of poor air quality are coughing, eye irritation, tightness in chest, and shortness of breath.