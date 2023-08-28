Missouri Born Naval Radioman to be Buried in Seaside, California

Missouri, According to the Navy Personnel Command Public Affairs Office, Wilbur Archie Mitts was born in Seligman, Missouri on April 27, 1920.
Mitts enlisted in San Francisco, California in August of 1941.
On September 10, 1944, Aviation Radioman 1st Class Wilbur Mitts was one of three aircrew members on a TBM-1 Avenger, from Torpedo Squadron (VT) 20 that was launched from USS Enterprise (CV 6) on a pre-invasion strike against the Japanese forces in the Palau Islands as part of Operation Forager.
The plane that carried the three member crew was last seen spinning violently and crashing into the water a few hundred feet from Malakal Island.
In 2003, Project Recover began looking for the lost plane in order to locate the remains of the service members.
In 2019 and 2021 remains were recovered and the analysis was completed on February 23rd to identify the remains at Wilbur Mitts.
Another crewmember, Aviation Ordnanceman 1st Class Anthony Di Petta's remains were identified on January 3rd and he was buried in Nutley, New Jersey on July 11th.
The last member of the crew, Lieutenant Jay Manown Jr. remains MIA but the case remains active.
Mitts is currently memorialized on the Walls of the Missing at the Manila American Cemetery in the Philippines but his remains are scheduled to be buried in Seaside, California, Mitts' hometown, on September 11th at 10:30 am.
More information about the USS Enterprise (CV 6) can be found here.
More information about the TBM Avenger can be found here.