Missouri Department of Conservation Urges Residents to Report Disease in Deer

Missouri, The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) has reported moderate levels of hemorrhagic disease (HD) activity in Missouri's deer population over the course of this summer.
According to MDC, HD is a general term for epizootic hemorrhagic disease and the bluetongue virus.
MDC has confirmed cases of HD within the deer population of Cole, Greene, Howell, St. Louis, and Webster counties.
MDC has also received approximately 305 reports of HD cases throughout the state.
"Hemorrhagic disease is a naturally occurring virus that infects deer through the bite of a native midge most commonly called no-see-um gnats," MDC Wildlife Health Program Supervisor Deb Hudman said.
Hudman continued by saying, "HD outbreaks are most common in Missouri between July and October and HD transmission ends after a heavy frost kills the midges."
Signs of HD in deer vary but the most common are an unwillingness to move, difficulty breathing, and swelling in the head, neck, or tongue.
"HD can cause a high fever, prompting infected deer to seek water," Hudman said.
Hudman further explained, "Deer that are sick may appear dazed, lethargic, and nonresponsive. Deer that die from HD usually do so in a matter of days following infection and are often found dead in or near water with no outward signs of illness."
Hudman stated that not all deer die from HD and those deer that survive develop an immunity to the disease.
There is no cure or vaccine for HD and scientists have yet to figure out a way to keep the disease from running its course.
However, reports of deer with HD can help MDC scientists see the impact of the disease on deer populations in specific locations.
"We receive reports of suspected cases of HD every year and ask the public to report suspected cases of HD to their local MDC office, conservation agent, or to email the information to WildlifeHealth@mdc.mo.gov," Hudman said.
Hudman stated that humans cannot get HD from consuming or handling a deer that is infected so there is no hazard for humans.
To learn more about HD and for a map of suspected HD cases in the area click here.