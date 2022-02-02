Missouri DHSS director resigns

(JEFFERSON CITY, Mo.) On Tuesday, Governor Mike Parson announced the resignation of Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services Director Don Kauerauf.
State senators adjourned for the week today without taking up Kauerauf's nomination.
The deadline to confirm was Friday.
The governor released a statement saying in part, “it is unfortunate that we now have to disrupt state operations and leadership at an entire department because the Missouri senate chose to indulge a few men's ego.”
Parson has temporarily appointed Richard Morre to lead the health department as acting director.
