Missouri Lottery Announces 17 Members of the Same Family Won $50,000 Prize

Hamilton, MO; According to the Missouri Lottery, on July 8th at a family reunion in Hamilton, Missouri, 17 people decided to play the Missouri Lottery and matched four of the five numbers in the Powerball leading them to win a prize of $50,000.
One of the winners said, "We were at a family reunion and 17 of us decided to participate and quite a few others didn't."
The $50,000 ticket was purchased at a Casey's General Store in Hamilton.
"It was a surprise!" one of the winners recalled, "My aunt thought we were teasing her."
"I slept with the ticket in my billfold, in the safe, underneath the bed until we got to claim it!" the winner laughed.
The next estimated Powerball Jackpot is $124 million.
