Missouri seeing notable spike in motorcycle fatalities following change in helmet laws

Kansas City, MO; According to the National Highway and Traffic Safety Administration, Missouri is one of the deadliest states when it comes to Motorcycle accidents.
They've seen a spike since the state changed its helmet requirement law.
"Currently, we're right around 87 motorcycle fatalities for the year here in the state of Missouri," Trooper Andy Bell with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said.
It's a staggering number. The state had a total of 81 in all of 2022.
“Pretty alarming, so if that number continues to trend in the direction, it is, we could easily hit 100 if not more," Bell said.
MSHP credits many of those fatalities to the state's recent helmet law change. If you're older than 26 and have healthcare, helmets are optional.
Troopers say that when helmets were required in the state, the numbers were consistent, but since the law changed, they're up as high as 33% in some areas of the state.
“That was largely attributed to the lack of a helmet," Bell said.
Missouri had the seventh-highest increase in motorcycle fatalities since that law change. Per 10,000 riders, the state has an 11.9 percent fatality rate.
The third highest in the nation.
“The odds are just not going to be in your favor, based on the higher population of people traveling throughout our state," Bell said.
MSHP says another disturbing number that's up 36 percent is the number of fatalities among riders who didn't even have a motorcycle license.
“That motorcycle permit takes some time, learning takes some time, educating yourself on safety skills of riding a motorcycle," Bell said.
Troopers say a third of all motorcycle cycle fatalities involve alcohol. Nationally around 6,000 people died on motorcycles last year.
Kansas ranks 37th when it comes to motorcycle deaths.