MoDOT Unveils New Railroad Crossing Safety Plan

Missouri, The Missouri Department of Transportation has released a media statement about a new safety plan for railroad crossings in response to the 2022 Amtrak crash in Mendon, Missouri which claimed 4 lives and injured more than 100 individuals.
Missouri Governor Mike Parson has earmarked $50 million in General Revenue from the 2024 budget to be used toward this new plan.
“Railroads in Missouri serve as a vital component sustaining and growing the economy in Missouri, but there are more than 1,400 locations in Missouri where roads cross these tracks without warning lights and gates,” said MoDOT Director Patrick McKenna. “This new historic level of General Revenue approved by the Governor and General Assembly provides an opportunity to focus on the highest priority needs on the three railroad lines that carry passenger rail.”
The new plan highlights some improvements to be made in order to advance safety, decrease exposure, and annihilate grade crossing issue points.
There are 47 passive public railroad crossings across Missouri.
The plan improvements vary from location to location but some of the proposed changes are flashing light and gate upgrades, new roadway connections, ADA sidewalk enhancements, advanced warning enhancements, crossing realignment, and grade improvements.
“These changes are critical to address safety along these passenger rail lines in Missouri,” said Director McKenna. “We look forward to working with the railroads and the communities who own these local roads to work through and finalize plans and agreements to make these safety improvements.”
Funding will also be available to local communities in order to provide advanced warnings to drivers as they approach rail crossings.
For more information go to https://www.modot.org/missouri-railroad-safety-crossing-plan .