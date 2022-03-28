More than just a coach

(EVANSVILLE, In.) Northwest Missouri State has won their fourth national title in school history.
Winning comes at a price but creates a special bond with your family.
"It's just kind of surreal, you know, to see him just continue to just be who we know he can be, and it's great,” Michelle McCollum, Ben McCollum’s wife said.
With Saturday’s win, Ben McCollum is a four time national championship winning coach, one of the best in the business.
For as much time as he works to be great, and to give his teams to this level, there's something even tougher about the job.
"The hard part about being a basketball coach, especially one that grinds like I do, is you feel a lot of guilt because you put a lot of time into your team. And you don't put as much time into your family as you can possibly put. And so that's the hardest part about all of it," Northwest Head Coach Ben McCollum said.
But what if I told you the family loves it?
"That means the world to us like you know, we watching it from the sidelines is obviously it's super fun, it's very stressful. We all get, you know, we have our own little things probably that we're all doing," Michelle said.
With the best part being able to celebrate the Bearcats win with not the Head Coach Ben McCollum, but husband and dad.
"But then after the game we get to celebrate with him and then we almost like you know, we get him back and we get to like, have that moment. It's very special,” Michelle said.
Their three kids live for Bearcat basketball, you can see it just how they react during games, and especially after wins.
With one of them seeming to be a head coach and training to
Grace has given him pro tips. And she's like writing up plays. She had me text him on Tuesday, she's like, showed dad this one. So she's got her game plan. So she's got some good ones like she's not bad. She had a couple screens for Diego. And then I think there was maybe a dunk I don't know,” Grace McCollum, Ben McCollum’s daughter said.
She really did, and she's confident in her play call. But something must have gone wrong Tuesday with the play call.
"Yea, it was the players fault. It was the first play of the game, and they never executed. So it's 100 percent their fault and I'll have a conversation with them," Ben said.
It's these types of moments that you remember forever. You won't remember the final score the national championship game well, Ben might.
But it's being able to create these types of moments with the people who sacrifice a lot during the season and support you no matter what.
"I mean. That's why my kids love it because they get to come to practices, they interact with our team. My team interacts with them and again, it's just a it's a neat family environment. And you know, we're blessed to have it and our kids are blessed to be able to be around those kinds of kids,” Ben said.
"It's genuine and like they're just like they're really are truly our family like it's an extended family our Bearcat family, it's real,” Michelle said.
Bearcat fans know Ben McCollum as the coaching genius who has created a dynasty at Northwest.
His players know him as coach, but more importantly, the guy who's got their back
And his family, it can be stressful at times, no question about it, but the love for each other, above all else makes it all worth it.
"Northwest has been a very special place for us. I mean, I feel like from Dr. Bob giving Ben his start and believing in him when we look back at those videos and see how young we really were. That was huge for Dr. Bob to trust. And I feel like in just these last 13 years and seasons, just how much we've grown. I remember the boys and I before Grace, you know, even we weren't very successful. We were there. And you know, there was the few of the Bearcat fans, Allison and Cory, you know, we had a very small group of fans at the games and you know, to kind of walk into this kind of a championship and we're eight hours away from home and to see the crowd. It's humbling, and it's exciting and it's just, it's really, it's just really great to be a part of it. I feel really blessed that we're here,” Michelle said.