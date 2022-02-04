Mosaic announces departure of CEO and Chief Operating Officer

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Mosaic Life Care Board of Trustees announced Friday the departures for its Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer.
In a press release, Mosaic said that Dr. Mark Laney is taking an early retirement.
Mosaic also announced the departure of Chief Operating Officer Michael Pulido.
The hospital said that a nationwide search for a permanent CEO will begin immediately, a process that could take six to nine months. An interim CEO will be named soon.
This announcement comes just over a month after Mosaic's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Davin Turner resigned. Dr. Turner accepted a position at Maury Regional Health in Columbia, Tennessee and his anticipated departure is March 2022.