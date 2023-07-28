 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS
EVENING...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with afternoon heat index
values between 105 and 112 Degrees.

* WHERE...Portions of east central and northeast Kansas and
central, north central, northwest and west central Missouri.

* WHEN...Until 9 PM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Motorcycle Crash on St. Joseph Avenue

  By: Nicole Scott

UPDATE: According to Captain Strong of the St. Joseph Police Department, the motorcycle driver has been released from Mosiac Life Care where they were treated for their injuries. An identity has not been released and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. 

St. Joseph, MO; Last night around 6 pm a motorcycle crashed on St. Joseph Avenue, according to an officer on the scene the accident occurred when the motorcycle turned into oncoming traffic and hit the front of a van. 

The accident happened in front of Auto Pride Car Wash. 

The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance with severe injuries and the driver of the van sustained minor injuries. 

The accident is being investigated by The St. Joseph Police Department. 

