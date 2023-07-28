Motorcycle Crash on St. Joseph Avenue

UPDATE: According to Captain Strong of the St. Joseph Police Department, the motorcycle driver has been released from Mosiac Life Care where they were treated for their injuries. An identity has not been released and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing.
St. Joseph, MO; Last night around 6 pm a motorcycle crashed on St. Joseph Avenue, according to an officer on the scene the accident occurred when the motorcycle turned into oncoming traffic and hit the front of a van.
The accident happened in front of Auto Pride Car Wash.
The driver of the motorcycle was taken by ambulance with severe injuries and the driver of the van sustained minor injuries.
The accident is being investigated by The St. Joseph Police Department.