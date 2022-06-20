Mustangs host annual kids camp

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) It was a busy weekend for the Mustangs as they hosted their annual kids camp on Saturday.
It's an opportunity for young ball players to take over.
The St. Joseph Mustangs hosted their annual Kids Camp and you never know what's going to happen.
“They're so excited to see all those kids out here. It's not too many communities, you can pop out and have 100 kids to show up on a day like today, you know, it's a little warm, and they're out there to have fun with them. So it means a lot to us,” Mustangs Owner Ky Turner said.
Kids of all ages got the chance to field hit, throw with some Mustang players.
Almost 100 kids took part in the camp Saturday morning and it helps these young ball players get better build some confidence but more importantly a bond with the guys they see playing every night at Phil Welch.
“And that is why the Mustangs are here. And so even if just one kid, you know, we don't care about your skill level, your advanced, beginner, intermediate anywhere in between that. And so for them to come out here and just engage and build that relationship and have fun is incredible for us,” Turner said.
If there was ever any doubt of Mustangs fans would come back after 2020, today shows yet again, just how much support and love there is for this program, especially with the next generation of fans.
“I think we're really on the brink of something and we're going and taking this to that next level and you kind of see that today with a response from the kids and so we're excited for the future,” Turner said.
The Mustangs return to Phil Welch this Thursday to face the Joplin Outlaws.