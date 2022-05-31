 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM CDT THIS AFTERNOON...
...REPLACES FLOOD ADVISORY...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Kansas, including the following counties,
Atchison KS, Johnson KS, Leavenworth and Wyandotte. Portions of
Missouri, including the following counties, Buchanan, Caldwell,
Carroll, Clay, Clinton, Jackson, Platte and Ray.

* WHEN...Until 200 PM CDT.

* IMPACTS...Flooding of rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying
and flood-prone locations is imminent or occurring.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 845 AM CDT, emergency management reported heavy rain in
the warned area due to thunderstorms. Flooding is ongoing or
expected to begin shortly. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain
have fallen.
- Additional rainfall amounts of 0.5 to 1 inch are possible in
the warned area.
- Some locations that will experience flooding include...
Kansas City, Overland Park, Olathe, Independence, Shawnee,
Lenexa, Leavenworth, Leawood, Liberty, Gladstone, Prairie
Village, Gardner, Lansing, Excelsior Springs, Merriam,
Mission, Smithville, Kearney, Bonner Springs and Richmond.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

Mustangs ready for opening day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs’ opening day is tomorrow.

The 2021 MINK League Championships open the season on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.

On Monday, the team came together for the first time.

The Mustangs coming off back-to-back MINK League titles and trying to pull off the first three-peat.

There's some new faces, but also some familiar faces like Brady Holden, who returns for his third season and is ready to play for the Mustang fans.

"Definitely got to embrace all the community support we get and go out there and return the favor. You know when we go out and show our faces at different events and you know the kids coming out want autographs and stuff like that, just enjoy it, you know? They look up to us,” Mustangs outfielder Brady Holden said. 

