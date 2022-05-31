Mustangs ready for opening day

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Mustangs’ opening day is tomorrow.
The 2021 MINK League Championships open the season on Wednesday at Phil Welch Stadium.
On Monday, the team came together for the first time.
The Mustangs coming off back-to-back MINK League titles and trying to pull off the first three-peat.
There's some new faces, but also some familiar faces like Brady Holden, who returns for his third season and is ready to play for the Mustang fans.
"Definitely got to embrace all the community support we get and go out there and return the favor. You know when we go out and show our faces at different events and you know the kids coming out want autographs and stuff like that, just enjoy it, you know? They look up to us,” Mustangs outfielder Brady Holden said.