Northwest Bearcats will play for a 3rd straight National Championship

(EVANSVILLE, In.) The Northwest Bearcats played Black Hills State in their Division II Men's Basketball Final Four game.
First half of this one, Black Hills State jumped out to a quick 12-8 lead.
But Northwest was able to put together a strong finish to the 2nd half going into the break leading 36-26 despite shooting 2-13 from 3 and 12-32 from the field.
The 2nd half, the Bearcats took off for more than 26 minutes in this one. Wes Dreamer had a game high 12 rebounds.
Luke Waters finished with team-high 17 points, Diego Bernard finished with 13 points in 28 minutes, Trevor Hudgins and Wes Dreamer both finished with 11 points in 38 minutes.
Northwest pulled ahead to win 70-57, and punched their ticket to the National Championship game with a chance to win their 3rd straight National Title.
Northwest will play the winner of No. 2 Indiana (PA) and No. 3 Augusta on Saturday in the Division II Men's National Championship.