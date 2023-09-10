Noyes Home holds 11th annual block party

(ST. JOSPH, Mo) The Noyes Home hosted their 11th annual block party on Sunday night.
Numerous family-friendly activities were held for attendees including bounce houses, cornhole and balloon animals. Vendors also attended the event with an array of food options for the crowd.
The main event of the evening was the celebrity kickball game. Local St Joseph Celebrities played workers and children from the Noyes Home.
These familiar faces mean a lot to Noyes Home Executive Director Chelsea Howlett.
"We define St. Joseph celebs as those people in our community who advocate for kids who need just a bit of help in life" said Howlett.
Howlett also added how much she enjoys seeing past Noyes Home residents and share their joy about the evolution of the house.
For those who wish to volunteer with the Noyes Home, you are invited to stop by the location at 801 North Noyes Boulevard in St Joseph.
If you or someone you know are in need of assistance from the Noyes Home, you can visit NoyesHome.org.