One Individual is Deceased After a Standoff with Local Authorities

Savannah, MO; At around 9:30 am on August 8th, Officers from Buchanan County and The Savannah Police Department responded to calls from the Savannah Housing Complex at the juncture of South 7th street, West Swenson drive, and West Park avenue in Savannah, Missouri.
Callers were reporting that there was an individual at the Savannah Housing Complex that had active warrants out for his arrest and that he was armed with a firearm.
According to Chief David Vincent from the Savannah Police Department, officers made contact with the individual at his apartment and the individual locked himself into the bathroom and shot at the officers.
Officers then exited the property and contacted the Missouri State Highway Patrol for assistance.
City of St. Joseph and Buchanan County Swat teams were deployed to the scene.
Holt, Andrew and Country Club Sheriff's departments also responded to the calls.
The St. Joseph Police Department used a robot to gain entry into the apartment in order to make contact with the individual and discovered that he was deceased inside of the apartment.
According to Chief Vincent, the individual had died of an apparent self inflicted gun shot wound.
Chief Vincent went on to state that "no other citizens or officers were injured at the scene."
The name of the individual has not been released.