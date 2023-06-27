Peggy Gaines Volunteers to Help with Aftermath of Typhoon in Guam

St. Joseph, MO; The American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas is deploying a volunteer to Guam following Typhoon Mawar.
Also known as "super typhoon Betty" this tropical cyclone is known as one of the strongest in the northern hemisphere in 2023, so far.
The typhoon had winds of 185 miles per hour.
President Biden declared Guam to be a major disaster area on the 27th of May, which enabled the distribution of funds.
Peggy Gaines, recent recipient of the YWCA's Women of Excellence Award is headed out on Friday for her 51st trip in 15 years.
Gaines will be part of the team that helps preform shelter resident transitions.
Gaines told us why she wants to help, "Because I know we have a big military presence there, there are 150-thousand people on the island and 1/3 of them are Army, Air Force and Marines."
Gaines says she will be gone for three weeks and that she heard re-homing some families may be difficult due to the sheer quantity of family members per household, sometimes as high as 15 members.
To learn how you can help those affected by Typhoon Mawar go to REDCROSS.ORG.