Powerball Winners in Missouri

Missouri, A person in Saline County has won the $1 million dollar Powerball prize, in addition, four other winners across Missouri won $50,000 in prizes.
Of the winning tickets, two were sold at a Casey's, two were sold at a QuikTrip, and one was sold at White Oak Station.
Since the jackpot began in April of 2022, Missouri has had 20 players win $50,000 in prizes.
On July 21st there will be a Mega Millions drawing that will offer a prize of $720 million dollars, this is the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery.