 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Powerball Winners in Missouri

  • 0
Powerball Winners in Missouri

Missouri, A person in Saline County has won the $1 million dollar Powerball prize, in addition, four other winners across Missouri won $50,000 in prizes. 

Of the winning tickets, two were sold at a Casey's, two were sold at a QuikTrip, and one was sold at White Oak Station. 

Since the jackpot began in April of 2022, Missouri has had 20 players win $50,000 in prizes. 

On July 21st there will be a Mega Millions drawing that will offer a prize of $720 million dollars, this is the fifth highest Mega Millions jackpot to date, according to a news release from Missouri Lottery. 

Tags

Recommended for you