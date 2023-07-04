Preparing for the boom this 4th of July

(St. Joseph, MO) You've heard of Christmas in July? Well, it has officially arrived.
The state of Missouri imports more fireworks than any other state in the nation. Last year alone, $125.8 million worth.
For local kids this is an exciting time, they make their lists and check them twice.
The clerk at Schneitter's Fireworks is someone you may recognize if you live in Savannah. Brook Bell, a city clerk for the City of Savannah is picking up some holiday hours this year working at Schneitter's.
"The kids are excited, they can't wait to shoot all of this and have fun," said Bell.
The tradition wouldn't be complete without capturing the annual family photo outside of the family-owned store.
Missouri shoppers put the rest of the nation to shame as the Show-Me state leads the country in the number of imported fireworks, and the money spent on the holiday.
For the kids, the shelves are packed full of enticing items.
"We got some Pokémon, we got some Tropical Adventure, we got a whole bunch of big ones, we got some smoke bombs, we're going to get some artilleries now," said a young St. Joseph Resident.
America's Black Friday shopping has nothing on this time of year at Schneitter's Fireworks off Highway 71 and I-29.
"It's fun and very busy, but it's exciting to see everybody!" said Bell.
Last minute shopping is in full swing before the big night tonight.