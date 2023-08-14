Preventing Food Waste and Saving on Groceries

St. Joseph, MO; Have you been to the grocery store lately & been floored by their prices, and not in a good way?
One pound of hamburger meat is going for around $7, a nice steak is $8 a pound, eggs are $4 a carton, and milk is $5 a gallon.
With these grocery prices and minimum wage in Missouri being $12 an hour, your budget for food is looking quite slim.
However, you're in luck, businesses like Second Harvest are called food rescues and what this means is that grocery stores will gather up their products that are a day or two away from expiring and send them off to companies like Second Harvest to redistribute for those in need.
How can they redistribute expired products?
The United States Food and Drug Administration has created guidelines for when products actually go bad after their expiration date.
According to Kasi Norris from Second Harvest, some general guidelines are that meat is good indefinitely if kept frozen but only good for three days if its been thawed out.
Dairy products like milk and eggs are good for seven days after the posted expiration date.
Bread and bakery products are good for three to five days after the posted expiration date but good for three months if kept frozen.
TV dinner meals are good for six months if kept frozen.
Pantry items like candy, chips/crackers, juice, and soda are good for three months past their expiration dates.
Boxed dinners like ramen, and macaroni and cheese, cereal, oatmeal, baking products, coffee, and tea are all good six months after their expiration dates.
Canned food, condiments, oil, proteins, and starches are all good for a year after their expiration dates.
For more information about expiration dates go here.
For a comprehensive guide for when certain items are no longer acceptable for consumption contact your local food bank or health department.
Contact Second Harvest at 816-364-3663.