PREVIEW: Griffs take on Fort Hays with Elite 8 on the line

(HAYS, Ks.) At the start of the 2021-22 season, the Missouri Western women's basketball team was predicted to finish 8th in both the coaches and media preseason polls. It was not the biggest shock after the Griffons recorded a 6-16 season the year prior.
But after the return of starting forward Corbyn Cunningham and a loaded freshmen class of recruits, the Griffons shocked the league and are now one of two MIAA conference teams remaining in the big dance.
The other team? The defending regular season and postseason conference champions, Fort Hays State. The Tigers squad is the only thing standing in front of the MWSU's way of punching a ticket to Birmingham, Alabama to play in the Elite 8.
Western's season didn't end exactly the way they wanted. The Griffons lost the last three regular season games, two of those matchups coming from Fort Hays State and Nebraska Kearney who finished first and third at the end of the season.
Western was slated as the 5-seed to face 4-seeded Central Missouri in the first round of the MIAA a tournament. No easy matchup as the Griffons went toe-to-toe with the Jennies, both regular season games finishing in overtime with a win for the Griffs.
Western won triumphantly 69-55 but then fell to Missouri Southern in the semifinal round. The fate of the Griffons up in the air as they held the 8 spot going into Sunday night's selection show.
“Ending the MIAA tournament, not really knowing where we stood, and then being here not taking a game for granted," said Jaelyn Haggard, the Central High School graduate. "We know how good we are.”
Low and behold, the Griffons found themselves dancing as the 7-seed.
In the opening round of regional play, Western recorded a spectacular 111 points against the Great American Conference champions Southwestern Oklahoma State. And on Saturday, the Griffs revenged MIAA foe, Nebraska Kearney to put themselves in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1997.
“I think they understand what makes them good. When they execute and play together," said Head Coach Candi Whitaker who is in her third season with Western. "They're really good. And we have stayed in that mindset since we've come to Fort Hays.”
In the two regional games so far, the Griffons have tallied a whopping 90 bench points. Most teams going into postseason play utilize two to three bench players, but not for Whitaker. The Griffons play five to seven girls off the bench each night.
"It's a strength of ours. And it was something that our players even knew right off the bat when they were playing pickup with one another that we had a lot of people that could contribute," said Whitaker. "The ability to go to your bench and sub and not have drop offs or go to your bench and find someone like Josie (Weishaar) who played (Saturday night) is wonderful to have for a coach. You got to be able to try different things when things aren't going your way. Our bench has been huge on all year."
Needing to carry that bench into the regional championship matchup, the Griffons now face Fort Hays on their home court.
Missouri Western has lost both battles to the MIAA rival--74-61 in St. Joseph and 78-69 in an overtime thriller on Hays' senior night. If one thing remains certain for the Griffon's, they have been playing excellent basketball on the Tigers' home court.
"I think we have a lot of confidence (tomorrow). We’ve been shooting the ball really well here. But really just focusing on what we do, kind of being true to who we are. And hopefully, that's enough," said MWSU shooting guard Haggard, who scored a season high 5 3s and 15 points against Southwestern Oklahoma on Friday. “I mean we’re still going to be humble, as much as we can and just keep proving to them we’re the better team," Alyssa Bonilla added, who is also playing her best basketball in the regional tournament tallying 9 points, 7 rebounds and 7 assists against SWOSU and 14 points and 6 rebounds against UNK.
The Griffons are playing their best basketball in March and they know that.
A win against Fort Hays on Monday night means they will advance to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1995.
“We know we have to play well. You're not gonna come in here and not have a special performance and come out here with a win so we've got to put it all on the line our kids will play hard they'll show up. We just got to get after it," said Candi Whitaker.
The Central Regional Championship matchup is set for 7 p.m. on Monday at Gross Memorial Coliseum in Hays, Ks.