Primary Election begins

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday was the last day for absentee and mail-in voting for today’s primary election. In-person voting starts this morning, polls open at 6 a.m. and will close at 7 p.m.
This election covers the race for Mayor, City Council, and Municipal Judge for the City of St. Joseph and Buchanan county.
The County Clerk’s Office is hopeful that with the nice weather, more people will come out to vote.
“The turnout should be okay. I mean I'm still gonna stick with about a 15% total but look at the weather tomorrow. The weather’s almost going to be 60 degrees. There's really no excuse why you couldn’t get out and go vote. You know there’s no snow like we had last week and it’s gonna be sunny so it’s gonna be a great day for voting,” said Mary Baack-Garvey, County Clerk Of Buchanan County.