Remains of Jaynie Crosdale Found by Kayakers in the Missouri River

Missouri, Jaynie Crosdale was a witness to the rape and kidnapping of another woman by Timothy Haslett JR.
In October of 2022, a woman escaped from Haslett's basement in Excelsior Springs, Missouri and ran to neighbors who called police.
In February of 2023, Haslett plead not guilty to 9 felony charges.
Authorities in Missouri have been searching for Crosdale since January of 2023, they believed she had information regarding the Haslett case.
On July 24th, remains were discovered in the Missouri River by two kayakers who contacted Missouri State Highway Patrol officers.
On July 31st, the remains were identified as Jaynie Crosdale, 36.
According to an interview with ABC, Attorney John Picerno believes that Haslett could potentially have something to do with Crosdale's death.