Representative Doug Richey Announces His Bid for State Senate

Clay County, MO; A small-town pastor from Excelsior Springs, Missouri makes his bid for Missouri State Senator.
Doug Richey, Representative for the State of Missouri wears many hats, including pastor, veteran, and law enforcement chaplain. Now he aims to wear another hat, that of a senator for the 21st senate district which includes parts of Clay County, Ray County, Lafayette County, Saline County, Howard County, and Cooper County.
"For 25 years I've pastorally served people from all walks of life, from farmers and bankers to welders and doctors, to HS grads and PhD's, to the impoverished and wealthy. I've sat with them in hospital rooms, living rooms, funeral parlors, and board rooms. I've discussed business plans and milked cows with them. I've built fence and walked alongside them through tragedy. I know people and their hopes, struggles, failures, and fears. My ability and experience in serving people in every context and sector of life uniquely positions me for this senate district."
Richey will appear on the Republican primary ballot in August of 2024.