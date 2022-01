(SAVANNAH, Mo.) The mask mandates for Savannah R-3 schools have been lifted after only four days.

Amazonia Elementary, John Glenn Elementary and Savannah Middle School students will lift their mask mandates effective Tuesday, February 1.

However, the district says that mask-wearing is still strongly encouraged to help mitigate the spread of illness.

The district said that the mandates are ending due to the decreasing number of cases and shorter incubation period for the Omicron variant.