Scammers are targeting Buchanan County residents by stating that they are law enforcement

St. Joseph, MO; Residents of St. Joseph and Buchanan County should be on the lookout for scammers.
According to the St. Joseph Police Department, scammers are calling residents and stating that they are law enforcement officials.
These scammers threaten residents by stating that there is a warrant out for the resident' arrest and that if the resident pays them, no legal action will be taken.
SJPD advises that if residents of St. Joseph or Buchanan County get a call like this they should contact the SJPD at their non-emergency number 816-271-4702.
Furthermore, SJPD urges residents not to pay anyone over the phone, when their identity cannot be confirmed.